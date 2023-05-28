Man booked for stealing electricity worth Rs 8.61L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) executed an action against the customer and a consumer for stealing electricity worth Rs 8.61 lakh and lodged a complaint with Cidco police station. The customer has been identified as Siddique Mohd Irfan and the consumer as Shaikh Gaus Shaikh (Chikalthana).

MSEDCL flying squad led by executive engineer Suraj Gheware conducted a raid at a house in the Chikalthana area on February 22 and inspected the electricity meter. It was found that the accused stole 59,652 units of electricity worth Rs 8.61 lakh in the past 23 months by tampering with the meter. MSEDCL gave time to the accused to pay the bills, but they did not pay. Hence, a complaint was registered against them.