Man booked on rape charges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The City Chowk police booked a man on rape charges after a relationship with a woman for five years and later refusing to marry her. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Sultan Shaikh Saleem (30).

According to a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old victim, Sultan is a resident of Lalmandi in the Begumpura area. She met him in 2018. They developed a love affair. He promised the girl that he will marry her and established physical relations with her on several occasions. When the girl asked him about the marriage, he started neglecting her. A few days back, he beat and threatened her at the University ground. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station while PSI Sangeeta Giri is further investigating the case.

