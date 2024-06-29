Man cheated for Rs 4.23 L through link

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cyber crook, disguised as a credit card officer of a bank, cheated a man for Rs 4.23 lakh through a Whatsapp link within the jurisdiction of Vedantnagar Police Station recently.

One Anil Tayade lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station against the cyber crook. As per the complaint, Anil received a call on his mobile phone from a man who introduced himself as a credit card officer of a prominent bank. The accused sent a link to the Whatsapp number of the complainant to stop the latter’s international transaction of a credit card.

The crook also asked Tayade to download an app from the play-store. As soon as the complainant downloaded the app, the cyber criminal withdrew Rs 4.48 lakh from his bank account. Out of the total, Rs 25,000 was re-deposited to the account of the complainant. On realising cheating, he lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station on June 28. Police inspector Pravina Yadav is on the case.

College youth cheated at Rs 2.14 L

In another incident, a student of MIT was cheated for Rs 2.14 lakh on the pretext of helping to get a job. A case was registered with Satara Police Station. Complainant Atul Rajendra Gaikwad said that a man introduced himself as Amolia (human resource manager of a company) through a phone call

The HR manager called him time and again and lured him to help in getting jobs. The cyber crook collected Rs 2.14 lakh from Atul citing one or another reasons. The online cheat sought more money from him. Realising cheating, the college student lodged a complaint with the police. Police inspector Brahma Giri is on the case.