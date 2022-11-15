Man cheated on pretext of giving dealership

Aurangabad: Six persons cheated a businessman at Rs 1.32 lakh on the pretext of giving dealership of ‘Divya Harbal’ company. The incident took place at Shrikrishnanagar (Mhada Colony) on January 2 while a case was registered with MIDC Cidco Police Station recently.

The accused have been identified as Payal Sharma, Nikhil Joshi, Muskan Mishra, Nitin Vishwakarma, Ishani Chavan and Neelam Dubey.

According to details, the accused contacted the complainant Mohan Bhalekar (Mhada Colony) time and again through mobile phone and lured him by offering a dealership of ‘Divya Herbal’ company.

The complaint was compelled to pay Rs 1.32 lakh into their account. When Bhalekar realised that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint with the police. Police inspector Vithal Pote is on the case.