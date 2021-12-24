Man cheats live-in partner demanding dowry

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

A couple, while studying, stayed together as live-in partners in Begumpura area and decided to marry later with the consent of their parents. However, he cheated his partner by suddenly demanding Rs 20 lakh as dowry and married another another girl as his demand was not fulfilled. A case of cheating has been registered in Begumpura police station in this regard.

Police said, accused Govind Janardan Ghode (Khavne Pimpri, Selu, Parbhani) and a girl from his relation decided to marry in 2016. Their family members were ready for the marriage. Later, both of them came to Aurangabad and took admission in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The girl was studying in M.A. course since 2017 and both were staying in hostels separately. In March, 2020, the hostels were closed due to lockdown. Hence, the girl, her mother and Govind were staying together in a rented house in Parvatinagar.

Later, whenever the girl’s family members asked Govind and his family for marriage, they ignored them stating various reasons. Later, Govind demanded Rs 20 lakh to the girl’s family for getting him a job. As the family could not fulfill the demand, he married another girl from Majalgaon tehsil on May 28, 2021.

When the girl came to know about his marriage, she lodged a complaint in Begumpura police station.