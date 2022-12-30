Man confesses he killed brother-in-law as he was teased

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

In a case of honour killing, the murderer confessed that he killed his brother-in-law from another caste as his friends and relatives always used to tease him over the inter-caste marriage of his sister.

Accused Sunil Natkar’s (25, Khokar, Shrirampur) sister married deceased Babasaheb alias Bapu Khillare (30) five years back. Sunil’s friends and relatives used to frequently tease him over the marriage of his sister to another caste man. Angry over it, Sunil Killed Babasaheb with an axe on Thursday evening at Isarwadi Phata in the Waluj area, Sunil confessed to the police. The police arrested Sunil on Thursday evening from Ahmednagar. He was produced before the court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody for five days.