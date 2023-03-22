Man cuts finger of father-in-law

A man cut the middle finger of the hand of his father-in-law in front of the district court on March 18. A case was registered with the Vedantnagar police station on March 21, said PI Brahma Giri. The injured father-in-law has been identified as Qazi Abdul Wajid Abdul and the accused son-in-law as Azhar Khan Afzal Khan Pathan.

Police said, Complainant Qazi Abdul had gone with his daughter to the district court on March 18 for the hearing of a family dispute between his daughter with her husband Azhar. However, Azhar tried to run his car on his father-in-law and his wife. Qazi pushed his daughter aside and also saved himself. Then he tried to get hold of the car, but Azhar took a sharp weapon and cut the middle finger of Qazi’s hand. Qazi had severe bleeding and he fell on the road. His daughter then took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where surgery was done on his finger.

After the surgery, he lodged a complaint against his son-in-law. Under the guidance of PI Giri, PSI Kailash Jadhav is further investigating the case. Accused Azhar is absconding since the incident and the police are launched a massive manhunt for him.