Man defames sister-in-law on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man defamed his sister-in-law on social media as his wife refused to stay with him. A case has been registered against the accused Sambhaji Honaji Daware with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, the victim Akshara (26, Name changed) lives with her parents in Waluj industrial area. Her sister Smita (name changed) was married to Sambhaji four years back. However, he frequently used to quarrel with Smita and hence she was living with her parents and refused to stay with him. Sambhaji was annoyed with it and he defamed his sister-in-law Akshara on social media by sending objectionable photos and messages. He also sent photos and messages on Whatsapp of Akshara, her to-be husband, and other relatives. PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.