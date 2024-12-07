Man dies after 2-wheeler dashes upon tempo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle dashed upon a tempo which was stopped after the driver applied a brake suddenly near Deogiri Sugafar Factory on Phulambri-Khuldabad road at 11 pm on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gorakhnath Kachru Chavan (Bhandegaon, Khuldabad). Police said Eicher tempo (MH-20-EG-9709) was proceeding towards Khuldabad from Phulambri at 11 pm on Friday.

The driver applied brake suddenly when it reached near Deogiri Sugar Factory. The motorcycle (MH-20-CP-2547) of Gorakhnath Chavan who was coming from behind, dashed upon the tempo. Chavan sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Box

Returning from in-laws house

Police rushed Chavan to Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His cousin Navnath Chavan lodged a complaint with Phulambri Police Station. A case was registered against the tempo driver. Gorakhnath was working in a private firm. He dropped his wife at his in-laws' house at Jategaon in Phulambri tehsil on Friday. He was returning to his village from Jategaon when the accident took place.