Man dies after dash by motorcycle

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

A 53 years old pedestrian man died after a dash by a motorcycle while crossing the road at Ambedkarnagar on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Asaram Waghmare (Ambedkarnagar).

According to the complaint lodged by Rajendra’s son Swapnil with Cidco police station, his father was crossing the road near bus stop at Ambedkarnagar on August 28 at around 5.30 pm. A speeding motorcycle (MH20 DZ 5377) dashed him. He sustained severe head injuried and died on the spot. A case has been registered against the motorcyclist.