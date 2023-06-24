Man dies after dash by MSRTC bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pedestrian youth died on the spot after a dash by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near Mahalgaon in Vaijapur tehsil on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Anil Tarachand Bagul (22, Mahalgaon).

Anil was going home at Mahalgaon on Friday at around 11 pm when a MSRTC bus (MH20 BL 2288) dashed him. The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. The nearby residents and the police rushed Anil to the sub-district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Virgaon police station against the bus driver Vijaykumar Prabhakar Ingole (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).