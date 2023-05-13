Man dies after falling from motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died and one other injured after falling from a speeding motorcycle near Nana Dhaba on Vaijapur - Khandala Road on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Dadarao Shivaji Borade (32, Lakhni).

Police said, Dadarao and Ramesh alias Sonu Kakasaheb Shinde on Friday had gone for Ramesh’s wedding shopping at Vaijapur. They were returning to Lakhni in the evening. Their speeding motorcycle skid and both of them fell on the road. Dadarao was seriously injured and was rushed to sub-district hospital in Vaijapur, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vaijapur police station.