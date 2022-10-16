Man dies after falling from second floor
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2022 09:25 PM 2022-10-16T21:25:02+5:30 2022-10-16T21:25:02+5:30
A 27-year-old man died after falling from the second floor in J-sector area of Mukundwadi on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Pavtekar. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital after the incident where the doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.