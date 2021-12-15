Man dies in brawl with rickshaw driver over fare issue

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

A passenger sat in an auto-rickshaw (MH 20 EF 0013) from Central Bus Stand for Kamakshi Chowk. After getting down, he gave Rs 10 as fare but the rickshaw driver insisted on Rs 20 claiming the increased prices of fuel. They had a heated dispute over the fare issue. The driver then hit the man on his nose due to which he died on Tuesday night, informed senior inspector of City Chowk police station Ashok Giri.

The deceased has been identified as Mirza Muzaffar Hussain Mirza (52, Saeeda Colony, Jatwada Road). The autorickshaw driver Salam Bin Alam alias Baba Suleman Bavjeer (50, Chelipura, Murgi Nala) has been arrested.

Muzaffar was presently staying at Kavadgaon in Paithan tehsil as the construction of his house is going on. He used to come to the city for inspecting the construction work for the past 15 days. On Tuesday, he sat in Salam’s rickshaw from Mill Corner to go to Kamakshi Chowk. After getting down, he gave Rs 10 as usual but the latter insisted on Rs 20 as the petrol prices have risen. Muzaffar refused to pay the additional amount. They had a heated argument and Salam hit Mujaffar on his nose and he was bleeding heavily. Salam then fled from the scene.

Later, Mujaffar, with one of his relative then went to City Chowk police station to lodge a complaint. The police sent him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition further deteriorated there and he died.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered and the accused has been arrested. PSI Prashant Munde is further investigating the case. Salem was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody for one day.