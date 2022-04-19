Man dies of electrocution in bathroom

Aurangabad, April 17:

A 30-year-old man died of electrocution in a bathroom at Jahangir Colony, Railway Station area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Harisan Pawar (30). Vishal was unmarried and lived with his parents. Vishal and his mother works as labour in Railway Station post office. His mother works in day while he at the night. His father remains at home due to illness. His parents was searching for girl for Vishal to get married.

On Sunday afternoon, he was doing repairing work in the bathroom when he was electrocuted. His family members and neighbours rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.