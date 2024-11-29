Man dies, unknown driver booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After a 37-year-old man lost his life in a collision with an unidentified vehicle near the Rotegaon railway overpass on November 16, the case was registered against an unknown driver on Thursday at 8 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Bansi Pathare (37, Borsar, Vaijapur). According to police, Pathare and his nephew Gautam were travelling on a motorcycle on November 16. When they reached the Rotegaon railway overpass, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike. Gautam died on the spot, while Bhausaheb sustained injuries. The driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Based on Bhausaheb Pathare's complaint, a case has been registered at Vaijapur police station.