Man duped of Rs 10.55 lakh online

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A cyber fraudster duped a man of Rs 10.55 lakh by luring him to earn lucrative income by doing part-time job. A case has been registered with Aurangabad rural cyber police station.

Complainant Ashok (name changed) works in a company in Shendra MIDC area. On October 4, he received a whatsapp message from an unknown number about part-time job. It was mentioned that he can earn additional income between Rs 1,800 to Rs 10,000. He then contacted on the given number. The person on phone sent him a link and he submitted all the personal information on the link. He then sent Rs 100 on the UPI ID to the fraudster, then Rs 228 was deposited in Ashok’s bank account. On October 6, he received a message that he should deposit Rs 1,000 and complete the given task. He deposited Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,426 was deposited in his account again. he then deposited Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,399 were deposited in his account. After these two task, the fraudster gained his confidence and duped Ashok. Ashok was duped of a total sum of Rs 10.55 lakh. PI Santosh Ghuge is further investigating the case.