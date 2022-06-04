Man duped of Rs 1.75L through mobile phone app

Aurangabad, June 4:

Cyber fraudsters duped a city trader of Rs 1.75 lakh through a mobile phone app named Light Stream.

Police said, complainant Sachin Gurudev Nagdeve runs a mobile phone shop in the city. On March 5, he transferred Rs 25,000 and Rs 75,000 online through UPI app. Later, on March 7, he received the messages on phone that three transactions of Rs 75,000 each were done from his account. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he approached the cyber police station. On investigation, the complaint was found to be true. A case in this regard has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.