Man duped of Rs 7L on the lure of immediate loan

Aurangabad, May 19:

Four persons duped a man of Rs 7 lakh online on the lure of giving a loan of Rs 25 lakh immediately for starting a business.

A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station against the accused Priya Deshmukh, Prashant Patil, Riya Singh, and Divya More.

Police said, complainant Abhijeet Shrikant Shinde needed money for starting a business. The accused contacted him and assured him to help him in getting a loan of Rs 25 lakh for which he will have to start an insurance policy. He can avail of the loan by mortgaging the insurance policy, they told Shinde. Later, the accused collected Rs 7 lakh in the name of the insurance company for paying the premiums. However, they started ignoring him. They stopped taking his calls and then switched off their phones. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station while PSI Gayake is further investigating the case.