Man dupes SBI of Rs 8.5L

Aurangabad

A fraudster duped the State Bank of India (SBI) Samarthnagar branch by taking Rs 8.5 lakh loan on the basis of forged documents. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, Vijay Bhausaheb Raut (Swapnagari, Garkheda) took a loan amounting to Rs 8.50 lakh from the SBI branch in Samarthnagar but presented forged documents in the bank. The bank later asked him to repay the loan by calling him on several occasions. But, Raut neglected the directives of the bank. The bank could not find the property kept mortgaged for the loan. Hence, the bank manager Pratikkumar Devkar lodged a complaint against Raut with the Kranti Chowk police station. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Amol Sonawane is further investigating the case.