Man ends life after wife abandons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by jumping into a well at Pangavhan village in Vaijapur tehsil on Tuesday morning after his wife abandoned him. The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Balnath Ghaiwat (Pangavhan).

Samadhan was addicted to liquor. He used to beat up his wife and parents after drinking liquor daily.

Fed up with this, his wife along with three daughters has been living at her parents' house for the past one and a half years. Pained by this, he left home on May 15 and did not turn up. A missing complaint was lodged with Vaijapur Police Station. Stink was spreading from a well owned by one Pathare in Borsar village of the tehsil. When a farmer looked into the well, he saw a body floating on water.

On receiving information, Police Naik Mois Baig and Pankaj Gabhud reached the spot and took out the body from the well with the help of villagers. During the inquiry, it came to light that the deceased is Samadhan Ghaiwat.

Medical officer of Borsar Health Centre Tupe performed the post-mortem on the decomposed body on the spot. On the basis of the information given by Police Patil from Pangavhan Vandana Chavan, a case of accidental death was registered with Vaijapur Police Station. Mois Baig is on the case.