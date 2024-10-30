Man ends life at Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 49-year-oldman committedsuicide by hanging himselfat hisresidence in Ranjangaon onWednesday morning.

The deceased has been identifiedSyed Muqtar Syed Gafur (Shivneri Colony, Ranjangaon). The reason for his suicide could not be ascertained.Syed Muqtar hanged himself with the help of a rope from the nail of the wall at his residence at 6.30 am today.

After realising this, the family members brought him down. With the help of Shaikh Tayyab and Syed Zuber, he was rushed to the Government Hospital in an unconscious state.

Syed Muktar was declared dead around 8 am by the doctors of the Government Hospital. A case of accidental death was registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. Head constable Chaute is on the case.