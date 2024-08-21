Man ends life on 3rdday of Rakshabandhan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth committed suicide by hanging himself on the third day of Rakshabandhan. The incident came to light at 10 am on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Vithal Dorkhe (31, Pavannagar).

Sachin was in the marketing field. His wife went to her parents for Rakshabandhan while his parents were out of station. He was alone today. His sister lives near his house. When Sachin’s father phoned him, the call did not get a response. On getting information about this, his sister rushed to his house and found him hanging. Head constable of Harsul Police Station Syed Shakil is on the case.