Man fired from work attempts suicide

Aurangabad, March 5:

A ward-boy fired from the job from Dhoot Hospital for misconduct attempted suicide by consuming poison in the premises of the hospital. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station against the ward-boy on the basis of the complaint lodged by the hospital administration.

The ward-boy has been identified as Amol Laxman Bagul (40, Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi). He was working as ward boy since 2007. However, several complaints of misbehaviour were received against him. He was suspended on March 4, 2021. An inquiry was held he was fired on February 28.Hence, he tried to end life by consuming poison in the premises of the hospital.