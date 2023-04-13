Man forgot God due to greed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mankind forgot God because of greed for money. Due to the ego of wealth many have given up faith and devotion. Dharma works only prevails if there is time, faith and trust. However, the true experience of Satsang and Samagam can only be received if the person has virtues, said Param Pujya Arunprabhaji.

She was speaking in a special discourse organised at the Sadhna Bhavam, Hudco on the occasion of the Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav on Thursday. Arunprabhaji also explained the importance of non-violence and truth with examples. The programme concluded with Mangalpath. Community members were present in large numbers.