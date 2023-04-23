Man found dead near Balapur Phata

Lokamt News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Man was found dead near the bridge at Balapur Phata on Beed By-pass Road in a half-naked condition on Sunday morning. The identity of the youth was confirmed and his family members had lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station that he was missing for the past four days. Now, police are investigating whether he died due to an accident or was murdered, the police said. Now, the body has been sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. The cause of death will be clear after the report is received, said Cidco MIDC PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, the deceased Bhanudas Raosaheb Kale (37, Bazar Wahegaon, Badnapur) had come to a hospital in Jawahar Colony on his motorcycle on April 19. He had planned to go to his brother living in the city but did not go there. As there was no trace of him, his family members lodged a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police station.

He was found dead near Balapur Phata on Sunday morning. On receiving the information, PI Patare, PSI Sachin Jadhav and others rushed to the spot. His motorcycle was fallen below the bridge. His body was found in a decayed condition. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.