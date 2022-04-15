Man found dead under Mondha Naka flyover

Aurangabad, April 15:

A man was found dead under Mondha Naka flyover on Friday morning. The police took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station. The man has been identified as Gajanan Janardhan Kunte (35, Deulgaon Bazar, Sillod) and there were injury marks on his face. The reason of death will be cleared after the post mortem, the police said.

The police informed about him to his relatives. His father came to GMCH and took the custody of the body. His relatives told that he will living under the Mondha Naka flyover for the past many days. He was addicted to liquor. His father has not suspected any foul play and express suspicion against anyone, the police said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train under Sangramnagar flyover on Friday evening. The train was stopped after the accident due to which the traffic was jammed on both the sides of the railway gate. They convoy of minister Sandeepan Bhumre going from this route was also had to wait due to the traffic jam. The youth was not identified till late night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawahernagar police station.