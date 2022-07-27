Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl

Aurangabad, July 27:

Sessions judge A S Khade sentenced accused RAvi Asaram Darade (33, Mitmitta Village) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 4,000 find under various sections for raping a 16 years old minor girl.

As per the complaint lodged by victim’s mother with Cantonment police station, she had gone to Padegaon from Mitmitta for some work on July 13, 2021 at around 10 am. Later, her 16-year-old daughter proceed for Padegaon to meet her mother at around 11 am. Then, accused Ravi told her that he will leave her to her mother. However, he took the girl on his motorcycle to Maheshmal and raped her in a room. He then took her to Sillod and sent her to Aurangabad in a bus. A case in this regard was registered with Cantonment police station. API M V Hivrale investigated and filed a charge sheet in the court.

During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Arvind Bagul examined the statements of five witnesses, in which the statements of the victim and her mother were very important.

At the end of the hearing, the court sentenced the accused to 3 years rigorous imprisonment under IPC sections 363, 366 (A) and Rs 1,000 fine for each section. Similarly, the accused was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The other accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Adv Prakash Untwal and Adv Darunte appeared for the acquitted persons.