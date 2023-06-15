Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sessions judge K R Chaudhary sentenced 20 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Mahesh Bhausaheb Dalvi (20, Kekat Jalgaon, Dongaon, Paithan, presently living at Chitegaon, Paithan), who eloped a minor girl to Mumbai and raped her for a month. The order further imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused and of which Rs 25,000 compensation should be given to the victim.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, her 15-year-old daughter is missing with the money on August 26, 2019. Accordingly, a case of kidnapping was registered with Bidkin police station. The police arrested the accused from Mumbai. The victim in her statement said that she met the accused three months back and they fell in love. He took the girl to Mumbai on the lure of marrying her. He raped her for a month.

During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Dyaneshwari Nagula/Doli examined 10 witnesses. The court after the hearing, issued the aforesaid order under various sections.