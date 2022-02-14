Man gets 20 yrs-RI for abusing minor girl

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Sessions court judge K R Choudhary on Monday sentenced Shahdeo Dilip Huse (26, Deshgavhan, Ambad, Jalna) to 20 years rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 35,000 fine for eloping with a minor girl and abusing her sexually on the pretext of marriage.

As per the complaint lodged by the mother of the 15-year-old victim, on July 5, 2019, the girl's mother dropped her off near her grandfather's house. In the afternoon, her grandfather informed the victim's mother that the girl was not at home. They searched for the girl but could not find her.

Police found a phone number through which, the girl received calls frequently. The mobile number belonged to Shahdeo. The girl's mother searched for Shahdev at his sister's house, but could not find him. A case was registered at Pundalikanagar Police Station in this regard.

Police took the accused and the girl from Parli on October 19, 2019. When the state of the girl was taken before the Women's Vigilance Committee, she informed them that the accused took her to Hyderabad and Tirupati on the pretext of marriage. She said that a house was taken on rent in Parli and she was abused sexually there.

The investigating officer and then PSI Prabhakar Sonawane filed a chargesheet in the court. Assistant Public Prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath recorded the statements of five witnesses. Jamadar Shaikh Razzak worked as pairvi officer.