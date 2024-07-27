Man gets 5-yrs-RI for harassing minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Special Sessions court Judge R D Khedekar sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after finding him guilty under various sections of the POCSO Act and IPC for sexual harassment of a 6-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the accused Bhausaheb Radhakisan Gadekar (28, Phulumbri)

It was mentioned in the court orders that the District Legal Services Authority should provide legal guidance to the victim and her family members if they did not get compensation as per the government scheme.

According to complaint given by the mother of the victim, her family works at a farm and stays at the residence of the farm owner.

The farm owner constructed several other houses there. The accused used to stay in one of the houses on the rent with his family.

Since the accused was their neighbour, the members of both families used to visit each other's house.

The wife of Gadekar was pregnant in 2018 and went to her parents' house. The accused was alone at the house. The incident of harassment occurred on the evening of June 23, 2018.

A case was registered against the accused in Phulambri Police Station. The then enquiry officer PSI G T Raut submitted a chargesheet in the court. Assistant public prosecutor Raju Pahadiya recorded the statements of seven witnesses. After hearing the arguments, the court gave the above judgment.