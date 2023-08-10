Man gets anticipatory bail in extortion case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Judicial magistrate (first class) N M Jamadar granted anticipatory bail to the Yuva Sena (Shinde Group) city-district coordinator Datta Shelar. Adv Sudarshan Lohare had submitted a criminal claim of extortion against Shelar with the JMFC court. As per the order of the court, the process issue was done under section 153 (3) and a case of conspiring, cheating, threatening and extortion was registered with the Pundliknagar police station.

Shelar had pleaded for anticipatory bail through Adv Sandeep Rajebhosale in the session court. The lawyer argued that the case was registered after a delay of one year and the complainant has not mentioned Shelar’s name in the complaint lodged to the police commissionerate. The allegations stated in the FIR cannot be proved against Shelar. A case has been filed against Shelar, Adv Rajebhosale mentioned.