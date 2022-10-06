Man gets one month imprisonment

Aurangabad:

Accused Amit Mankhan Tadvi (Pachora, Dist Jalgaon) accused of seriously injuring a youth with an axe after a farm dispute, was sentenced to one month imprisonment and fine of Rs 5000 by district and sessions court Judge SK Kulkarni in a hearing held recently.

Sujit Shamkant Dhapare (Nandgaon, Soygaon) has a farm dispute with the accused's family. On July 12, 2009, when Sujit and his family were working in the field, Amit and his family attacked them with sticks and axes. Amit hit Sujit on the head with an axe. Sujit was seriously injured in the fight. He then registered a complaint at Soygaon police station. The police registered a case and the then PSI BV Vakodkar conducted an investigation and submitted a charge sheet to the court. Public prosecutor Balasaheb Maher recorded the statements of six witnesses. The rest of the accused were acquitted by the court.