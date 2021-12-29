Man gets PC in case of sexual abuse of 3 years old girl

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Accused Tukaram Parasram Jadhav (45, native of Umri, Adilabad, Telangana) has been remanded in the police custody on Saturday for four days in the case of sexual abuse of a six years old girl playing in front of the house in Ranjangaon area.

The nearby residents caught Tukaram red-handed while committing this crime by breaking his house’s door. He was beaten black and blue and then handed over to the police.

He was produced before the court on Saturday. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Sandeep Shinde is further investigating the case.