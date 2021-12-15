Man gets RI for sexual exploitation of minor girl

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Sessions Judge S K Kulkarni on Wednesday sentenced seven years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 30,000 fine to accused Omprakash Jaiswal (Varthan, Soyegaon) for kidnapping and sexually exploiting a minor girl.

A family from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh was staying at Chincholi Limbaji in Kannad tehsil since November, 2010, and the members used to sell sarees from village to village. The family members stayed at Banoti in Soyegaon tehsil for three days and there they met accused Omprakash Jaiswal and one of his friend. They gave mobile phone sim cards to victim’s father and cousin but they had not charged it.

On December 1, 14 years old daughter of the complainant had gone for selling sarees at Takli Antur from Chincholi Limbaji with his sister-in-law.

Accused Jaiswal and his friend kidnapped the girl on his motorcycle. He molested her in the way and then raped her in a house at Hareshwar Pimpalgaon at night, the victim mentioned in her statement.

A case was registered at Pishor police station in this regard. API S V Chaudhary investigated and submitted a charge-sheet in the court.

During the hearing government prosecutor Kailas Pawal (Khandalkar) examined 20 witnesses, of which, 3 turned hostile. As the charges were proved, Jaiswal was sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine under IPC section 366 (A) and 7 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 20,000 under IPC section 376.