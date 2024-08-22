Man hangs self in Mhada Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 42-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at Mhada Colony of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar at 11.30 am on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sainath Chokhaji Kharat. The case of his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained.

Sainath Kharat (Chittepimplagaon) lived at the Mhada Colony of Cidco Mahanagar with his family. His wife Alkabai went to work in a company while their two children were in school today. Sainath and his mother Chandrabhagabai were at home.

She went to a neighbour’s house.

When she returned home at 11.30 am, she saw her son hanging from the ceiling of the room. She cried for help, so, neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled down Sainath.

Kunal Kharat and Suresh Jagtap shifted him to Government Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors from Government Hospital declared brought dead at 2 pm after the examination. MIDC Waluj Police Station registered a case of accidental death.