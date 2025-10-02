Man held for exploiting victim under pretext of marriage for 7 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 29-year-old, Akash Gautam Pagare (of Firdaus Colony, Padegaon), has been remanded to police custody until October 4 by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) A V Musale. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for seven years under the false promise of marriage.

Accused promised marriage after securing government job

According to the complaint filed by the 34-year-old victim, originally from Yavatmal and currently living in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while preparing for the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exams, she met Akash Pagare in 2017 while studying at a local college. Their acquaintance soon turned into a romantic relationship.

Akash allegedly promised to marry her once she secured a government job, and gained her trust. The two rented a room together in Chandne Chowk-Fazalpura, where, on March 27, 2018, the first instance of sexual assault occurred. Following this, Akash continued to visit her residence in MHADA Colony, where he maintained a physical relationship with her over the years.

Truth revealed through Instagram

Despite repeated inquiries about marriage, Akash kept delaying by insisting that they would marry once he got a government job. However, on September 27, the victim discovered through Instagram that Akash had married someone else. Shocked by the revelation, she confronted him and his family. His mother and brother allegedly refused the marriage proposal, saying it would tarnish their reputation, and reportedly threw her out of the house.

Police action and custody

Following her complaint, a case was registered at City Chowk Police Station against Akash under relevant sections. Police arrested him on October 1. He was produced in court on October 2, where police sought custody for further investigation and to gather additional evidence. The court granted police custody until October 4.