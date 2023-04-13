Man held for giving fake information of explosion of airport

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man called the police control room on Wednesday at around 11 pm and told the officers that four persons were planning to explode the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport. The Cidco MIDC police, BDDS and ATS squads flung into action and searched the entire Airport area, but did not find anything. Later, the police searched for the person who called the control room. They found that the person made a fake call to the control room as he was annoyed after a quarrel with his wife. A case has been registered against the accused Karbhari Kaduba Rithe (41, Savitrinagar, Chikalthana), said PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, Rithe is a rickshaw driver and he called the control room and told the officers that four persons will explode the airport with the bomb. The police got on high alert and searched the airport through the dog squad. The police said that the mental status of Rithe is not stable.