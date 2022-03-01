Man held for lifting bike; snatching mangalsutra

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 1:

The Crime Branch police have arrested Vansh alias Shankar Jeevan Wadmare (29, Kailasnagar) on the charge of lifting one motorcycle from the Cidco area and using it for chain snatching in Vishnunagar, on Monday. The accused has also

ditched the autorickshaw owner and fled away with his vehicle without paying rental charges.

The crime branch police said," A woman has complained that her mangalsutra was snatched away by a bike-rider at Vishnunagar on February 25. When the investigation was underway, the crime branch police came to know that the theft has been done by an auto driver and he is arriving by auto at Waluj Mahanagar-Cidco. Under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav, the assistant PI Manoj Shinde and his team including lady constables Prajakta Waghmare and Poonam Pardhi lay a trap and arrested Wadmare.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to snatching mangalsutra (of 14 grams) in Vishnunagar. He also confessed that he has lifted the bike parked in front of Maharashtra Bank at N-1 Cidco and used it in the crime. He handed over all the

valuables (including the autorickshaw) of Rs 1.65 lakh.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the owner of the autorickshaw Murlidhar Maruti Pankale has already lodged a complaint against Wadmare at Jawaharnagar police station. He has stated that he had given his auto (MH 20DJ 3592) on a rental basis. He was not paying rental charges regularly, as a result, Pankale had told Wadmare to return the three-wheeler. However, Wadmare, instead of handing over the auto, went missing since then. The complaint is about breaching the trust.