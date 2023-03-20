Man injured in fight dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two friends fought violently over a petty issue in Gangapur on March 17. One of them injured in the fight died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Shankarrao Bhalekar (39, Samtanagar, Gangapur). The police arrested the absconding accused Navnath Khaire (35, Samtanagar) on Sunday.

Police said Khaire and Bhalekar fought over a petty issue on Friday. Khaire hit Bhalekar with a stick on the head and fled away from the scene. Injured Bhalekar was rushed to a hospital where he died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bhalekar’s brother Sachin, a case was registered against Khaire with the Gangapur police station. The police arrested him from Niphad. API Ashok Chaure is further investigating the case. Bhalekar is survived by his mother, wife, son, brother and two sisters.