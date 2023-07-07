Man injured in goons' attack dies; one injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups clashed with each other over a petty reason at Nipani Phata on July 5 night. A man stabbed in the attacked died after 35 hours on Friday morning while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Narayan Hiwale (36, Deolai). One more person is seriously injured. A case of murder has been registered with the Chikalthana police. The police arrested the murderer Manoj Nanasaheb Bhalekar (31, Nipani).

Police said, Ramchandra and his relatives had gone to a hotel to celebrate the birthday of his uncle Ratnakar Keshavrao Hiwale (Deolai) on Wednesday night. Ramchandra, Ratnakar, Santosh Hiwale, Vaibhav Ratnakar Hiwale, Bhaskar Kaduba Uddange, Sagar Gaike and Datta Khare had gone in a Scorpio jeep. While returning home, a car suddenly came in front of their vehicle near Nipani Phata at around 11.30 pm. The persons in the car and the people had a verbal clash, but soon it was resolved.

The persons in the car Manoj Bhalekar, Mukund Bhalekar, Rameshwar Gaware, Vikas Ghodke, and one more person then chased the Scorpio and stopped them. They broke the glasses of the Scorpio and attacked the persons sitting inside. Rameshwar Gaware hit Ramchandra Hiwale and Sagar Gayake with a knife on their head and stabbed them in the chest. They also beat the other people. The accused then fled from the scene.

One accused arrested

The police have arrested one accused Manoj Bhalekar. Judicial magistrate D M Bhande on Friday remanded him in police custody till July 8. Manoj is a hardcore criminal and he has been released on bail in a very serious case. A case of cheating is also registered against Mukund Bhalekar with Jawaharnagar police station.