Man kicks and aborts wife

Aurangabad, June 30:

A man kicked in the stomach of his pregnant wife due to which she was aborted. A case against the husband and five other persons have been registered with Pundliknagar police station. The accused have been identified as Hemant Dharmaraj Aade, Lila alias Baby Dharmaraj Aade, Dharmaraj Meharban Aade, Deepa Ganesh Rathod, Ganesh Shahu Rathod and Manoj Dharmaraj Aade (all residents of Panvel, Raigadh).

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the accused are her in-laws and used to quarrel with her and beat her during January 29, 2015 and January 12, 2021. They demanded her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her parents. Her husband kicked her in the stomach due to which she was aborted, she mentioned in the complaint.