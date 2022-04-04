Man kidnaps 4-year-old nephew

Aurangabad, April 4:

Cidco MIDC police have booked a man for forcibly separating his four-year-old nephew from his mother and kidnapping him. The mother of the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison, but she was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital. The police immediately took action and freed the victim and handed him over to his mother. The accused has been identified as Sunil Siddharth Navture (Brijwadi).

Police said, Sunil’s brother committed suicide, a few months back. His wife was living with her four-year-old son at her parent’s home since then.

On April 2 at around 5 pm, Sunil went to her home and forcibly took the child from her and took him away.

The victim’s mother tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the incident. Her relatives immediately took her to GMCH. The police registered her statement and rescued the boy from Sunil. The boy was then handed over to his mother.