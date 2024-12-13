Man kills elder brother over petty issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a petty quarrel between two brothers, a 30-year-old man kills his elder brother, in Kumbephal. The incident came to light on Friday early morning.

A resident of Pathar Deulgaon (in Badnapur tehsil), Sunil Bhausaheb Pawar, was staying in Kumbephal for the last year. He was earning his livelihood by working in a company at Shendra MIDC as a daily wage worker. Two days ago, his younger brother Raju also came to stay with him and work in a company at Shendra.

On Thursday night, under the influence of alcohol, Sunil was beating his wife (the mother of one and a half month old son). Hence, his wife left home on the same night and went to her in-laws' house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Later on, the two brothers started to quarrel when Raju questioned Sunil why he consumes alcohol and beats his wife. The heated arguments turned violent and Raju, in a fit of anger, hit his brother with a wooden stick. As a result, Sunil collapsed to the ground. On Friday morning, the neighbours found Sunil lying in an unconscious state and the door of the house was open. Acting upon the information, the PSI of Karmad Police Station Pratap Navghare and his team reached the spot.

The cops also detained Raju from the Kumbephal area. Further investigation is on.