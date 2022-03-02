Man missing after writting four letters

Aurangabad, March 2:

A man from Nageshwarwadi went missing after writting four letters addressing his son, his friend and two of his debtors. Shrikant Devidas Devkate (52, Hansraj Complex, Nageshwarwadi)on February 28, told his 22 years old son Shardul that he is going out for a walk but did not return. When Shardul searched his cupboard, he found four letters in it addressing to his son, his friend, and two persons to whom he had given money on credit. His relatives then lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station.