Man murdered in Sillod over old dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old man was murdered with a sharp weapon at Mangrul village in Sillod tehsil of the district on Wednesday over an old dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Yadavrao Borade. Police took three persons into their custody on suspicion.

According to details, Samadhan Borade (Mangurl) left the home Wednesday morning by telling his family members that he was going to a hospital as his health was not good. However, his dead body was found at a farm on Mangrul-Chandapur road at 2 pm today.

On receiving information, the police inspector of Sillod Town Sheshrao Udar, PSI Vikas Aade along with other police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to the Sub-district Hospital of Sillod.

The relatives of the deceased took the stand that they would not allow post-mortem and would accept the body until the accused are arrested. So, the post-mortem of the body was not done until late at night. The process of registering a case under the guidance of PI Udar was underway until late at night.

Old dispute cause of death

Samadhan Borade had a quarreld with three members of a family in his village some days ago.

The relatives alleged that the trio had threatened to kill him after some days. Police took the trio in their custody as suspects.

2nd murder in 11 days

A 25-year-old youth was murdered on his birthday at Wanjola village of the same tehsil on May 6. Police arrested the accused immediately after some hours of the crime. This is the second murder in Sillod tehsil after 11 days. PI Udar said that probe is being done from all angles into the case.