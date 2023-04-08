Man murdered over money dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old man who was beaten up black and blue over a money dispute in Dada Colony succumbed to his injuries on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Munir Khan Karim Khan (Qaiser Colony).

A case of murder was registered against five persons—Shaikh Sultana Hussain alias Sultana Madam, Shaikh Javed Siraj, Salman, Sohel and Shaikh Taher Hussina (Kailasnagar, Dada Colony) with Jinsi Police Station.

According to details, Faimida Hamid Shaikh (Dada Colony), an acquaintance of Munir Khan had lent money to Shaikh Sultana and Shaikh Javed.

Faimida was demanding money back while Sultana and Javed were not ready to return the money.

When Munir went to take back money to Sultana and Javed’s house on the night of March 27. They had a heated exchange of words. The accused beat up Munir with a hockey stick, iron rod and pipe and wooden club on his private part. He sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. Syed Minaj rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Munir Khan was unconscious since the incident, so, police could not record his statement. Munir’s wife Yasmin Begum lodged a complaint with Jinsi Police Station on April 5. Police lodged a case of attempt to murder and rioting against the accused. Munir died on Friday evening while undergoing treatment at the GMCH.

Police lodged a murder case against the accused and presented the case before the court. PSI Kakad is on the case. The accused has been at large since March 27. Police inspector Ashok Bhandare said that police launched a search to nab the accused.