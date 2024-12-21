Man pointed pistol at teacher over old dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man pointed a pistol at a teacher threatening the latter of dire consequences at Mandva in Gangapur tehsil on Friday night. Bharat Bhimshankar Kalunke (Mandva), the accused in the case was booked at Waluj Police Station.

According to details, the complainant and teacher Shivaji Bhausaheb Kale and the accused Bharat Kalunke had a dispute for the past three years. Kalunke phoned the teacher at 8 pm on Friday and asked him to come out of the village. Kale refused to do so. Later, the accused along with another person came in front of the house of the complainant at 10.30 pm. Kalunke knocked on the door and Kale opened it.

Kalunke pointed a pistol at Kale's head and threatened to kill him. With the rise in commotion, people of the area ran to Kale's aid. The accused ran away to see the crowd. A case was registered with the Waluj police Station on Kale's complaint.

Box

A case of molestation has been registered against Kale, which is why there is a dispute between the two. There is preliminary information that this incident took place due to this dispute. In this incident, the accused was arrested after receiving information that a pistol was used. An air gun was found at his house.

(Rajendra Sahane, Police Inspector, Waluj Police Station)