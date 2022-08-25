Man punished in molestation case

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Principal district Judge Y G Khobragade sentenced accused Ramkishan Appasaheb Laghane 936, Panranjangaon, Paithan) punishment till the court is adjourned and Rs 40,000 fine in a case of molesting a woman and beating her husband. The order further stated that the fine amount should be given to the victim woman as compensation.And the amount of fine imposed by judicial magistrate (first class) Paithan, should be deposited with the government.

Assistant public prosecutor Sunilkumar Barve appeared for the prosecution. Earlier, judicial magistrate (first class) Paithan had sentenced one year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under section 354 of IPC. The court had ordered to give Rs 4,000 from the fine amount to the victim. The accused appealed the decision in the sessions court.

A complaint filed by the victim in this regard mentioned that she was working in a farm at Gadhegaon Gangapur Shivar, when the accused Ramkishan molested her. She told about the incident to her husband. When he questioned Ramkisan about it, he abused and severely beat him. A case was registered with Bidkin police station.