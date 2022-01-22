Man rapes minor girl on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

A married man raped a minor neighbour girl on the pretext of getting married to her. The Mukundwadi police have booked the accused Krushna Dattatray Bhojne (33, Swarajnagar, Mukundwadi) under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested and has been remanded in police custody for three days on Saturday.

Police said, Krishna, is married and has two children. He dragged a 17 years old girl living in his neighbourhood into the love trap.

On the pretext of getting married to her, he raped her on several occasions at various places between August 2, 2021, and January 16, 2022. When the family members of the girl knew about it, they left the area and shifted to Harsul area. However, Krishna frequently contacted the girl and raped her, taking her to various places. Later, when the girl asked him for marriage, he started ignoring her. The victim then lodged a complaint in Mukundwadi police station. The police arrested Krishna and he has been remanded in the police custody, informed PI Brahma Giri.